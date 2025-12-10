After losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays landed Dylan Cease to be part of their rotation. Now, the new Blue Jays' ace has revealed what he hopes to accomplish in his first year in Toronto, according to an interview by MLB host Hazel May.

"I'm pretty low maintenance.. I really just want to be great." – Dylan Cease On early impressions of the Blue Jays organization.

Cease expressed that he really liked the people and believed that they were authentic. Additionally, he credited the Blue Jays' recent World Series appearance as a factor in his decision to sign with Toronto. The loss to the Dodgers inspired some changes within the Blue Jays' organization and caused them to sign one of the best in baseball.

Cease has had a phenomenal career, going 65-58 with a 3.88 ERA over 1,015 1/3 innings pitched. Last season, he went 8-12 with a 4.55 ERA, signalling a down season while pitching for the San Diego Padres. But it did not stop him from signing with the Jays. Now, he will join a rotation that currently includes Kevin Gausman and Trey Yesevage. It will be a major boost for the Blue Jays' rotation after they did mostly solid work against the Dodgers in the World Series.

Cease started his career with the Chicago White Sox in 2019 and spent five full seasons. Then, he joined the Padres for two seasons, and had a good 2024 campaign before his down season in 2025.

Cease signed a long-term contract that keeps him in Toronto for a long time. If the Jays can continue to be a title contender, he will very likely be a major part of the effort, as Toronto attempts to make it back to the World Series after a crushing defeat. If the Jays can retain most of their best players, including Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., then this team will definitely have a chance to contend again.