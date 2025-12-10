The Detroit Lions are preparing for arguably their most important game of the season. Detroit is 8-5 headed into Week 15 and is barely hanging on in the NFC playoff picture. The Lions have just a 39% chance to make the postseason according to The Athletic's playoff simulator. They need to be flawless during the next four weeks, and maybe get some help, to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

Unfortunately for the Lions, they have to play the NFL's best team in Week 15.

Detroit is heading out to LA to do battle with a very familiar face. Matthew Stafford has the Rams feeling great in 2025. They are 10-3 and essentially have their spot in the playoffs already locked up. But the Rams have plenty to play for, as they are in a tight race with the Seahawks (10-3) and 49ers (9-4) for the NFC West title.

The Lions are facing their best opponent of the season, and I'm not sure they're prepared for it.

Below we'll discuss why the Lions have almost no chance of slowing down Stafford and the Rams in Week 15.

Matthew Stafford is a legit MVP candidate in 2025

The main reason why I don't think the Lions have a shot is Matthew Stafford.

Stafford is playing out of his mind during the 2025 season. He is unquestionably playing the best football, at least during the regular season, of his entire career at age 37. There's a reason why he is a contender to win MVP this year.

The veteran gunslinger has 3,354 passing yards for 35 touchdowns and just four interceptions through 13 games.

Stafford has logged several impressive statistics this season that show he is playing like an all-time great quarterback. And unlike his early days in Detroit, he's not dragging a talentless team on his back.

Los Angeles has a strong running game with a solid offensive line and a two-headed monster in the backfield with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. Stafford also has two great receivers, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, who can do some damage in the receiving game.

Add on an elite offensive mind in Sean McVay, and it is easy to understand why the Rams are Super Bowl contenders.

But it's not just LA's strengths that could make Sunday's game a bloodbath.

Detroit's secondary is injured, vulnerable ahead of Week 15

Article Continues Below

The Rams would be a tough matchup for the Lions on a good day. But LA will be catching Detroit in an incredibly vulnerable state.

Tell me if you've heard this before, but Detroit's defense is dealing with several important injuries ahead of the playoffs. The Lions have been without safety Kerby Joseph since Week 6. Joseph is apparently still aiming for a 2025 return, but there is no sight of him days before Detroit's next game.

Meanwhile, the Lions just lost Brian Branch to a season-ending Achilles injury on Thursday Night Football. That puts Detroit's two best secondary players out of the picture, which completely changes the entire defense.

To make matters worse, the Lions are without cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr.. They are both on injured reserve.

Thankfully the Lions do have D.J. Reed, Amik Robertson, and Rock Ya-Sin at cornerback. That gives Detroit a fighting chance against Nacua and Adams, but still leaves them at a disadvantage.

When looking at raw accounting stats, Detroit's defense is okay against the pass. But as injuries continue to mount, it feels inevitable that Stafford and the Rams will pick on the Lions' biggest weakness.

How can the Lions beat the Rams in Week 15?

But let's not pretend that the result is already decided. This is the NFL after all, where any team can win on any given Sunday.

Plus the Lions will never give up with Dan Campbell as their head coach.

Detroit's path to victory in this game will require their offense to be at the height of their powers. The defense will likely give up plenty of points, and the offense needs to be ready to answer when that happens.

If Jared Goff and all his friends come ready to play, and Detroit's defense has some plays bounce their way, then there's a chance they can win.

But the most likely outcome is that the Lions' playoff hopes get extinguished by Stafford and the Rams on Sunday.