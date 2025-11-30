The Los Angeles Lakers close out the month with a home game on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans, but they’re going to be a little short-handed when it comes to the injury report. LeBron James, who had recently made his return to the Lakers’ lineup after being sidelined to start the season with a nerve injury, has been ruled out against the Pelicans. He is being listed as dealing with a left foot injury.

The Lakers’ game against the Pelicans is the front end of a back-to-back with a matchup against the Phoenix Suns lingering on Monday. It’s unclear what LeBron James’ injury status will be for the Suns game at this time.

The foot injury caused James to miss a couple of games in mid-December of last season. The Lakers star is in the midst of an unprecedented 23rd season in the NBA. James decided to exercise his player option for this year, and is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

James has appeared in only four games so far at a little over 32 minutes per game. He was averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 49.1 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 50 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In his last game, a win against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, James finished with 13 points, five rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 34 minutes of play. He shot 5-of-13 from the field, 2-of-6 from the 3-point line and 1-of-4 from the free-throw line.