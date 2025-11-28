Since JJ Redick has been head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, he’s stressed what he calls a ‘banshee’ mentality. That is, in his words, “in Laker culture it’s somebody who’s all in two feet in the circle. A faucet, not a drink. It’s somebody who’s just all in full tilt,” Redick explained prior to the team’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers back on Oct. 27.

Through the first few weeks of the regular season, player on the Lakers roster who is trying to embody that mentality is rookie guard Chris Mañon. Mañon missed the entire preseason and training camp while recovering from an ankle injury, but he was healthy for the start of the season and got his first NBA minutes during the Lakers’ win against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 23.

He played the following night as well in a back-to-back albeit in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Since then, however, Mañon has been assigned to the South Bay Lakers as the G League season has tipped-off. South Bay head coach Zach Guthrie works in tandem with Redick, and that banshee mentality is being ingrained in Mañon whether he’s in the G League or with the Lakers.

“I think I’m still working on it. That’s a big thing JJ’s always telling me, be a banshee out there, be a dog, be a demon and a destructor. That’s exactly what I’m trying to work on especially while I’m here,” Mañon told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “Anytime I get to play, that’s the mentality I need to have if I want to be an NBA player.”

Chris Mañon getting reps with South Bay Lakers

As Mañon’s rookie season with the Lakers progresses, it’s a good bet that he’ll spend the majority of his time with South Bay barring any major injury to the backcourt. In his G League debut, Mañon finished with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds to go along with three assists, three steals and four blocked shots.

He followed that up with 31 points, seven rebounds, two assists, four steals and three blocked shots. Throughout his early time with the South Bay Lakers, he’s been shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 50 percent from the three-point line.

With the G League growing in stature over the past few years, Mañon’s initial impressions is that it’s a very competitive league.

“Everyone is playing hard. Everyone is trying to get to the next level. Everything thing here is filmed, and it’s very professional, very organized,” Mañon said. “Everyone is taking it seriously. I think it’s good that I get to be here and learn as much as I can.”

Mañon has appeared in a total of six games with South Bay so far during the G League’s Showcase Cup portion of the schedule. He’s averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.3 blocked shots while shooting 46.7 percent from the field, 40 percent from the 3-point line and 77.3 percent from the free-throw line.

You can pencil him in for at least two impressive defensive plays each game, but what has stood out about Mañon’s game is his playmaking. Primarily a two-guard, Mañon has been trusted to have the ball in his hands and make plays in halfcourt sets. South Bay has had no shortage of solid playmakers with RJ Davis, Bronny James and even Drew Timme able to handle the ball and react to the defense.

Mañon’s playmaking game was evident in college, especially when he dished out around three assists per game his junior year at Cornell. He credits his first three seasons in college playing for the Big Red as to why he feels comfortable making plays off the dribble.

Article Continues Below

“When I was at Cornell, I had a little bit more of a playmaker responsibility, and then when I went to Vanderbilt it was more a little off-ball,” Mañon said. “I just try to do what the team needs, and I think I’m capable of doing anything, honestly. That’s what I try to do every time I play.”

And I it was back during his Cornell days that helped shape Mañon into the player he is today. Many players coming out of high school want to play at a high major Division 1 school from the get-go. For Mañon, the three years he spent playing in the Ivy League was crucial to his development, and eventually transferring to a high major in Vanderbilt.

“A lot of people talk mess about Ivy League and whatever, but it’s good basketball,” Mañon said. “I learned a lot of fundamental skills, how to pass and move the ball. We had one of the best offenses there. At Vanderbilt I learned how to be a disruptive and more of a defensive guy.”

Chris Mañon ready to contribute for Lakers

Since JJ Redick became head coach last season, the Lakers have used their two-way contract players quite often. The Lakers finished last year with Christian Koloko, Trey Jemison and Jordan Goodwin on two-way contract, with all three playing key roles at times. Goodwin even earned a standard contract before the playoffs.

This season, Nick Smith Jr. has been called into action and helped the Lakers win a road game against the Portland Trail Blazers despite being short-handed. It’s conceivable that Mañon might hear his name called at some point during the regular season. Injuries hit unexpectedly, trades and roster moves can shake up a team’s lineup.

But until then, he’s going to keep working and keep getting used to the NBA game.

“I feel like I’m just taking every opportunity to try to get better and hone my skills,” Mañon said. “I know I need to work on my three-ball, I need to work on a lot of things and staying disciplined. So wherever I am, I’m just going to try to get better and try to be as disciplined and as good as possible for my team.”