As the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night, 129-119, it was led by a great performance from guard Austin Reaves, who scored a game-high 38 points. While the attention was on Lakers star Luka Doncic taking on his former team, sports analyst Skip Bayless had a different takeaway from the game regarding Reaves.

Bayless would take to social media and say that Reaves' outing on Friday, and has labeled the 27-year-old the “greatest undrafted NBA player ever.”

“Austin Reaves (38 tonight with Luka and LeBron playing) is the greatest undrafted NBA player ever and has to make the All-Star team,” Bayless wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

With other names like Ben Wallace, Udonis Haslem, and others, Bayless and others could argue that Reaves is already up to their level in terms of production at a young age. Reaves would speak about his big night, crediting the attention to Doncic and LeBron James, according to The Los Angeles Times.

“I finally made the threes, so that was nice,” Reaves said. “Luka draws so much attention. [LeBron James] obviously [is] Bron and they are gonna get the majority of attention. I kind of run around out there and find open spots and make shots, hopefully big shots.”

If there is one person who agrees with how good Reaves is, it's James, who spoke after the game, saying that nothing about the guard shocks him anymore.

“Nothing. Nothing. I told y’all. How long ago did I tell you all, [Reaves] can f****** play ball? It’s nothing [new]. He’s great,” James said, according to Dave McMenamin.

Q: What are the things that Austin Reaves does that still impresses you as a teammate?

A: “Nothing. Nothing. I told y’all. How long ago did I tell you all, AR can f—-ing play ball? … It’s nothing [new]. AR, he’s great.” pic.twitter.com/5g3n04Gdsp — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 29, 2025

Averaging 28.5 points in 15 games this season, Reaves looks to continue producing for Los Angeles (14-4) as the team looks for seven straight wins on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans.