The Los Angeles Lakers kept their momentum rolling on Friday night, defeating the Dallas Mavericks 129-119 behind another explosive performance from their backcourt. The win boosted the Lakers’ climb near the top of the Western Conference and secured a flawless 4-0 finish in NBA Cup group play. After the final buzzer, Austin Reaves added a lighthearted moment that quickly went viral while discussing All-NBA superstar teammate Luka Doncic, as the two combined for 73 points in the tournament victory.

The NBA posted the exchange to its official X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing Reaves’ postgame comments. The former undrafted Oklahoma standout kept it short and sweet while praising his teammate and noting how Doncic continues to elevate the Lakers’ ceiling.

“I usually don't give Luka too many compliments but he's one of the best players in the league.”

The quote followed a night where the Lakers backcourt once again dictated the game’s tempo. Reaves delivered a game-high 38 points, while Doncic chipped in 35 points and dished out 11 assists in his first matchup against the Mavs since the trade in January—and his first on-floor meeting with rookie sensation Cooper Flagg. Even with LeBron James finishing as the fifth-leading scorer for L.A., the Purple and Gold controlled the closing stretch and sealed a double-digit win to complete their perfect group stage run in the 2025 NBA Cup.

The comments from the Lakers sharpshooter also highlighted the growing chemistry between the two stars. Los Angeles has steadily reshaped its identity around the pairing, with the Slovenian superstar directing the offense from the perimeter and Reaves emerging as a dependable scorer who can take over stretches. Their complementary styles have become a defining strength during the team’s current winning streak.

The result also carried weight for Doncic. The former Mavericks cornerstone delivered a sharp showing opposite his old team and helped secure another key win in the Lakers’ NBA Cup push. If this level of play continues, Los Angeles is positioned to enter December as one of the league’s most dangerous groups.