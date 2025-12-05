It took some time to get here, but it seems like Father Time has finally caught up with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Or at least for now.

James struggled in their last game against the Phoenix Suns, scoring only 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting. It was his fifth game back since missing the first few weeks due to a sciatica injury, and he looked very much like a 40-year-old player.

On Thursday, the Lakers visited the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, and James didn't look any better in the early goings, scoring only four points on 2-of-9 shooting in 16 minutes in the first half.

According to Sportsnet Stats, he tied his career-low output in the first half against the Raptors, which he first registered in 2009.

With his lackadaisical start, fans grew concerned that James' record streak of double-digit scoring, which started in 2007, might come to an end.

LeBron at halftime: 4 PTS

2-9 FG

16 MIN 10+ PPG streak could end tonight 😳 pic.twitter.com/T6duw8v1SK — Overtime (@overtime) December 5, 2025

For what it's worth, the four-time MVP is being more aggressive against the Raptors compared to their loss to the Suns. Still, he needs to be more efficient to keep his impressive streak alive.

As of writing, James has six points, with the Lakers holding a slim lead in the fourth quarter.

James has had a few close calls in recent years, but he has always managed to reach 10 points in the closing minutes. He may not admit it, but the Lakers forward, the competitive person that he is, surely has his record streak in the back of his mind.

The Raptors did a good job of limiting James in the first half, and they're expected to defend even harder as the game progresses.