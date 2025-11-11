Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shared a powerful message following the death of NBA legend Lenny Wilkens.

Wilkens left behind a remarkable playing and coaching career in the NBA. As a player, he earned nine All-Star selections as his jersey number with the Seattle Supersonics hangs in the rafters. He even earned a spot in the league's 75th Anniversary Team, which celebrated the history of the greatest stars to ever play the game.

As a coach, he won the NBA title with the Supersonics in 1979 and won Coach of the Year in 1994. Leading seven teams from 1969 to 2005, he walked away with 1,332 victories, currently the third-most in league history. He also holds the record for most losses in history with 1,155 due to the sheer number of games he coached in.

James reacted to the news of Wilkens' death via social media on Monday. He quote-tweeted a post that had a photo of him and Wilkens interacting during a basketball game. It was there where he paid his respects to the late legend.

“RIP LEGEND!!!!! 🕊️🕊️🕊️🤎. You'll be missed! Always was an honor to see you throughout the years,” James wrote.

one of the dopest moments of the whole weekend! The Great Lenny Wilkins pulled up! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2hEJGtk1CT — 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) August 23, 2022

What lies ahead for LeBron James, Lakers

It's clear that LeBron James holds a lot of respect for Lenny Wilkens. The latter gave a lot to the game as a player and coach, which will have the former honor him in a meaningful way.

In the meantime, James is en route to gear up for a historic 23rd season in the NBA. He has yet to appear in a game due to injury but is on pace to return in mid-November. He averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game throughout 70 appearances last season.

Los Angeles has an 8-3 record to start the season, holding the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves while trailing the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs.

The Lakers will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 12 at 9:30 p.m. ET.