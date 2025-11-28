Popular AEW star Thunder Rosa has shared shocking personal news. On Thursday, in a social media post, former AEW Women's Champion, Thunder Rosa announced a split from her husband, Brian Cervantes. Through an emotional note, Rosa shared the news and expressed gratitude to the fans.

“OFFICIAL STATEMENT. After 14 years together, Brian Cervantes and I have decided to go our separate ways in a friendly and respectful manner. Relationships sometimes change shape, but the care and respect remain,” she wrote.

“I had the privilege of raising and adopting his son as my own, a gift I will always carry in my heart. I’m grateful for the support I received at the beginning of my career, and I kindly ask for respect and understanding during this time of transition. Thank you for always standing by me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mel Cervantes (@thunderrosa22)

After their long marriage, the two have now decided to go their separate ways. Despite the extremely personal nature of the story, Rosa decided to share the news with her fans and keep them updated.

Her former husband, Brian Cervantes, is the owner of Mission Pro Wrestling.

Article Continues Below

Thunder Rosa opens up about her in-ring return

Last seen wrestling in the Women's Casino Gauntlet match at All In: Texas, Thunder Rosa has been absent from in-ring action since then. During a recent interview conducted at the Big Texas Comic Con, Thunder Rosa opened up about her in-ring return.

“I have really good news. Everything is going really well. So, I’m expecting to return to the ring fairly soon.” She was not asked about what specific injuries were.”

After missing out on months of action between 2022 and 2023, Rosa returned to a much more active role in 2024, before again going on a hiatus in 2025.