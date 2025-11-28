WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is finally here! With 2025 coming to a close, WWE is now set to host one of its traditional year-end PLEs. With John Cena also set to compete in his final-ever PLE, fans are already looking forward to it. Survivor Series: WarGames is officially set to take place at Petco Park in San Diego, California, on Nov. 29, 2025.
With multiple big names confirmed for the show, here are some of the important details fans need to check before catching the show.
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 How to watch
The PLE will be available to livestream on ESPN's direct-to-consumer streaming service in the United States. For the majority of International fans, Survivor Series: WarGames will be available to watch on Netflix. Survivor Series will be streamed on ESPN DTC's Unlimited plan in the United States, which can be obtained through a $29.99 monthly subscription or a TV service provider's package that includes ESPN Unlimited.
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 start time
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 main card is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) / 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) in the United States. Here are some of the International time zones for WWE's global fans:
- United Kingdom (GMT): 12:00 a.m. (midnight) Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025
- AEDT (e.g. Sydney, Melbourne): 11:00 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025
- IST (India UTC +5:30): 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 match card
Survivor Series 2025 currently has a confirmed card of four matches. You can catch them here:
- CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), and Roman Reigns vs. The Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed), Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar – Men's WarGames
- Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and AJ Lee vs. Nia Jax, Lash Legend, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), and Becky Lynch – Women's WarGames
- Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella – Women's World Championship
- John Cena (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio – Intercontinental Championship