WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is finally here! With 2025 coming to a close, WWE is now set to host one of its traditional year-end PLEs. With John Cena also set to compete in his final-ever PLE, fans are already looking forward to it. Survivor Series: WarGames is officially set to take place at Petco Park in San Diego, California, on Nov. 29, 2025.

With multiple big names confirmed for the show, here are some of the important details fans need to check before catching the show.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 How to watch

The PLE will be available to livestream on ESPN's direct-to-consumer streaming service in the United States. For the majority of International fans, Survivor Series: WarGames will be available to watch on Netflix. Survivor Series will be streamed on ESPN DTC's Unlimited plan in the United States, which can be obtained through a $29.99 monthly subscription or a TV service provider's package that includes ESPN Unlimited.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 start time

Article Continues Below

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 main card is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) / 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) in the United States. Here are some of the International time zones for WWE's global fans:

United Kingdom (GMT): 12:00 a.m. (midnight) Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025

AEDT (e.g. Sydney, Melbourne): 11:00 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025

IST (India UTC +5:30): 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 match card

Survivor Series 2025 currently has a confirmed card of four matches. You can catch them here: