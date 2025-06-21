Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all-time and a better broadcaster than most people give him credit for, but he frequently rides the fence and can pander to the specific crowd he is in front of, making it difficult to gauge his unfiltered opinion on certain subjects. His latest comments regarding NBA icon LeBron James, while being perfectly reasonable on their own, raise more eyebrows when considering context and Brady's past remarks.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion exalted the Los Angeles Lakers superstar during a live taping of James' talk show, “The Shop,” which took center stage at the annual Fanatics Fest event this weekend. When it comes to the greatest of all-time NBA debate, Brady is seemingly standing behind his fellow quadragenarian.

“He's always done things the right way,” Brady said of James, via ClutchPoints. “He’s always risen above all the noise and the BS and continued to deliver. You’re witnessing the greatest ever, and I hope you guys all appreciate that.”

Tom Brady is all over the place when it comes to LeBron James' GOAT status

Although many fans believe Michael Jordan deserves the GOAT title after leading the 1990s Chicago Bulls dynasty, handing the crown to James is by no means outrageous. Considering his unrivaled longevity and all the milestones he has achieved during his 20-plus-year career, one can make that argument. Brady is right to underscore the all-time scoring champion's unique brilliance, for it is nearly impossible to fathom another player earning All-NBA Second-Team honors at age 40.

But what is particularly striking about Brady's effusive praise is that it comes a couple of weeks after he left James off his Mount Rushmore of GOATs. Brady listed Jordan immediately, labeling the six-time NBA champion as his childhood idol. He also mentioned Kobe Bryant before naming a bunch of athletes from different sports, via the NBA Strife X account.

Given all the names he threw out, one can perceive this as more of an assortment of terrific talents rather than a concrete Mount Rushmore. Furthermore, it is also fair to assume that the five-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time regular season MVP simply forgot to include LeBron James in what was an off-the-cuff exercise during a fairly casual interview. That being said, it is incredibly rare for someone to go from complete omission to GOAT status within the same month.

That brings a whole new meaning to the term “meteoric rise.” Thus, fans will roast Tom Brady and question his current stance. Though, if one erases the Mount Rushmore talk, which is admittedly hard to do given how recent it transpired, it is easy to see why the NFL legend would support LeBron James in the GOAT debate.

Both men exhibited incredible durability, have taken their body preservation extremely serious and won championships during the same century. They define this generation of American athletics and will therefore be somewhat linked in history. We are unlikely to see anyone like them in their respective sports ever again.

Though, in the interest of consistency and credibility, it might be a good idea to stop asking No. 12 any more GOAT questions.