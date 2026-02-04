What is LeBron James' legacy? The Los Angeles Lakers star is arguably the most accomplished player in NBA history. James is considered by many as the greatest NBA player of all time, and is at the very least number two in other people's lists. The star has done a lot in this league that will be remembered by fans.

If you ask James, though, the Lakers star's legacy isn't his accolades or his championships. Instead, James' legacy, according to him, is the things he's done outside the court.

“My legacy is my kids, that's the most important,” James said after the Lakers' win over the Brooklyn Nets. “My kids, my community, my family. That's all that matters to me… For me personally, my legacy is going to go through my kids, go through my community and the things that I do to continue to inspire. It will be talked through other folks, and hopefully in a good way.”

Make no mistake, James' legacy on the court cannot be erased in the history books. The Lakers star has four MVPs, four NBA championships, four NBA Finals MVP, 22 All-Star selections, 21 total All-NBA selections, and three Olympic gold medals. Widely considered to be the GOAT, James will go down in the history books as a legend of the game.

James already has one of his sons playing in the NBA: his namesake, LeBron Jr. In doing so, they became the first father-son duo to play together and score points in the same game. It's another part of the Lakers star's legacy: that he's played so long that he was able to play with one of his children.

The Lakers star is still putting up respectable numbers at age 41. He's averaging 22 points per game along with 5.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. Against the Nets, James scored 25 points on a ridiculous 10-16 from the field and added seven assists, three steals, and three rebounds in an easy 125-109 win.