The league revealed which players were selected to the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. Despite speculation that LeBron James might not be named, the Los Angeles Lakers star was given a spot for the 22nd straight time in his career.

While sitting in the locker room preparing for Sunday's game against the New York Knicks, James shared his reaction to being named an All-Star yet again. The 41-year-old forward claimed that he feels “blessed” and “honored,” but certainly seemed more focused on the game against the Knicks.

“22 straight… Nah, it ain't bad. Blessed, honored, truly.”

“22 straight… Blessed, honored, truly.” LeBron James reacts to being selected for his 22nd consecutive All-Star game 👑 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/pD1vJbtXiC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 2, 2026

The only season James wasn't named an All-Star in his 23-year career was his rookie year in 2003-04. He did win Rookie of the Year that season, though, but failed to reach the All-Star Game. But since then, there hasn't been an All-Star game without LeBron James in it. He owns the record for most All-Star appearances after surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 19 appearances in 2022.

Sunday's game against the Knicks will be James' 31st contest this season. In the 30 games he has participated in, the former four-time champion has still produced solid numbers. He enters the game in New York, averaging 21.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 50.2% from the field and 32.8% from beyond the three-point line.

The NBA All-Star Break is set to begin on February 14. There will be a draft conducted on February 6 to determine which players will be on which teams for the All-Star Game that tips off on February 15. We should expect to see LeBron James get some action, but it is not clear how much playing time he will receive.