The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James for the start of the regular season as he deals with a nerve issue. The Lakers announced last week that he would be sidelined for at least three to four weeks, putting him out for the season opener and beyond. On Wednesday, a new update came regarding James’ potential return from injury as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Article Continues Below

Charania reported that James and the Lakers are targeting mid-November as a realistic timeline for his return. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.