The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James for the start of the regular season as he deals with a nerve issue. The Lakers announced last week that he would be sidelined for at least three to four weeks, putting him out for the season opener and beyond. On Wednesday, a new update came regarding James’ potential return from injury as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Reporting for ESPN NBA Countdown on LeBron James expected to take a patient approach before his Lakers season debut: pic.twitter.com/Z2INLMGhfZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Charania reported that James and the Lakers are targeting mid-November as a realistic timeline for his return. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.