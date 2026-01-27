The star LeBron James continues to challenge the limits of longevity in his twenty-third season, most recently delivering an ageless performance with the Los Angeles Lakers against the Chicago Bulls. At the United Center, the superstar set a new season high for scoring in a single half by dropping twenty points before the break.

His aggressive play allowed the Lakers to build a commanding halftime lead, demonstrating that he remains a premier force.

The physical burden is evident in a recent report from HoopsHype. After playing five games in seven nights, James reflected on his survival through the grueling stretch. “I played in two back-to-backs this past week, five games in seven nights, and I didn’t know if I was going to make it through them,” LeBron James told them.

He noted he is simply trying to “squeeze as much juice as I can out of the lemon.”

This endurance has kept the Lakers at twenty-seven and seventeen, following a victory against Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks. James remains the primary engine of the offense, averaging over twenty-two points and nearly seven assists.

His efficiency is the cornerstone for a roster that remains firmly in the postseason hunt despite managing injuries to key rotation players like Austin Reaves.

James is also leveraging his IQ through the Mind the Game podcast, where he recently hosted Tyrese Haliburton. James shared his excitement for the collaboration on social media, announcing the Pacers star as a guest co-host.

Haliburton filled in for Steve Nash, who is currently away on international assignments. The Pacers point guard is a perfect fit for the technical film breakdowns the show is known for.

Haliburton offers a unique perspective while recovering from an injury that has sidelined him for the season. His absence has hurt Indiana, with the Pacers struggling to an eleven and thirty-five record.

Still, his sharp mind remains an asset. The episode proves that the influence of elite players like James and Haliburton extends far beyond their physical contributions to the hardwood, and that LeBron James is still the King.