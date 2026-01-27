LeBron James is once again proving that his elite basketball IQ doesn't just stay on the hardwood. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar took to social media on Monday to announce a massive guest for the next episode of his “Mind the Game” podcast: Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.

James didn’t hide his energy for the collaboration, quote-tweeting a teaser clip of the two breaking down film with a loud, all-caps message: “WHAT THE HALIBURTON!!”

The podcast has become a staple for hoops junkies who crave deep dives into the game's mechanics. While the show originally featured JJ Redick, James started a new chapter of the series this season alongside Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash.

Nash stepped in as the primary co-host after Redick hung up the headset to become the Lakers' head coach last year. However, with Nash currently in Europe covering a slate of international games, LeBron had to call in a “substitute teacher.”

Haliburton is a perfect fit for the high-level X's and O's discussion that the show is known for. Although he has been sidelined for the entire 2025-26 season due to a torn Achilles suffered in last year’s NBA Finals, his mind for the game remains as sharp as ever.

Before the injury, the 25-year-old was a walking double-double, averaging 18.6 points and 9.2 assists per game. His absence has been a major blow for Indiana, as the Pacers have struggled to an 11-35 record without their floor general.

On the court, the 41-year-old James is still defying the laws of aging. He is currently averaging 22.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.9 assists while shooting 50.8% from the field. The Lakers are finding their stride as well, sitting at 27-17 after a gritty 116-110 victory over Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday.

The Haliburton episode drops Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET. If the King’s reaction is any indication, expect a masterclass in basketball strategy.