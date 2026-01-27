LeBron James is still the King. In his 23rd season, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar put on a clinic at the United Center on Monday night, reminding the league that he hasn't lost a step. James set a new season-high for a single half, lighting up the Chicago Bulls with a vintage performance that silenced the Windy City crowd.

The 41-year-old forward came out aggressively from the opening tip. He dictated the pace early, alternating between bullying defenders in the paint and knocking down transition triples.

The highlight of the night came on an epic fast-break dunk that had fans losing their minds, looking more like a player in his physical prime than a man in his early 40s.

SHOWTIME LEBRON JAMES 🤩 The Lakers star has a season-high 20 first half points!pic.twitter.com/7WRlEMLDKv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 27, 2026

By the time the halftime whistle blew, James had racked up a dominant 20 points, marking his highest scoring output in a single half this season. His efficient shooting helped the Lakers build a commanding 69-56 lead heading into the locker room.

The Lakers sitting at 27-17, entered the matchup as favorites, looking to build momentum on their eight-game road trip. Despite being without key contributors like Austin Reaves, who is sidelined with a calf strain, the Lakers found stability through James’ scoring outburst. Luka Doncic also contributed to the high-octane offense, but the first half belonged entirely to Number 23.

The Bulls, riding a four-game winning streak of their own, struggled to find an answer for James’ physicality. While Coby White and Josh Giddey attempted to keep Chicago within striking distance, the Lakers’ offensive efficiency, fueled by LeBron’s season-high half, set a punishing tone.