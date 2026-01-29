The prodigal son came home on Wednesday as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers visited the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena.

It is an emotional moment for James every time he returns to his hometown. He treats being from Akron, Ohio as a badge of honor, knowing that he has reshaped not only a franchise but an entire community.

The Cavaliers played a tribute video during a timeout in the first half, leaving James in tears as he watched from the bench.

LeBron James soaking it all in as he watched his tribute video from the Cavs 🙂 (via @NBA_Philippines)pic.twitter.com/j4WkDUPbEl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 29, 2026

The tribute video featured some of James' memorable milestones in Cleveland, including scoring 25 straight points in Game 5 of the conference finals in 2007 and winning the championship in 2016.

This photo of LeBron James after he watched his tribute video 🥹 (📸: @Cavs) https://t.co/R4qfozHNsG pic.twitter.com/vUb0UGdCNR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 29, 2026

Article Continues Below

He received deep vitriol from fans in Cleveland when he left in 2010 to join the Miami Heat. He became a villain. Upon his return in 2014, he knew he had unfinished business. He slowly regained the people's trust. When he finally brought a hard-earned championship to Cleveland, it was transcendent. He fulfilled his promise.

The four-time champion has always looked back on his time with the Cavaliers, knowing that it is a huge part of his long journey. Some even suggest that James should leave Los Angeles and retire in Cleveland for the perfect full-circle ending to his legendary career. Certainly, that would be something else.

He may be with the Purple and Gold, but surely, James' heart will always have a space for Cleveland.

The Lakers, who are on a five-game road trip, are looking for their third straight win.