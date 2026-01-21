While Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is still playing at a high level at 41 years old, his age has naturally brought speculation about how long he can and will want to play in the NBA.

James remains one of the league's elite players, although he has been slowed down by various injuries over the past few years. He has said he will retire when he does not enjoy the process anymore.

Many believe that the four-time MVP will finish his iconic career with the Lakers, with his son, Bronny James, by his side. Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins, however, sees it differently.

“Do I feel like he finishes his career in LA? I don't. My gut tells me he finishes in Cleveland, and I think it just makes sense,” said Cousins, who played briefly with James on the Lakers, on “Run It Back.”

“That's where his story starts, obviously, that's where he is from. I think that will be the first team to hang his jersey up, so it just makes sense.”

“Do I think he finishes his career in LA? No. I think he finishes his career in Cleveland.” — DeMarcus Cousins on LeBron 👀 (via @RunItBackFDTV)pic.twitter.com/zqcCO53jzi — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 19, 2026

After his much-maligned move to the Miami Heat in 2010, James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014 and gave the team its first-ever championship in 2016. It was a fairytale reunion, and as Cousins said, it's not far-fetched that James might do it again before he rides off into the sunset.

James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, has always taken pride in being a kid from Akron. Playing his final game at Rocket Arena, which is not far away from his childhood home, would be poetic.

In the meantime, he is busy focusing on the season, especially with the Purple and Gold fluctuating recently. The Lakers have dropped to sixth place in the Western Conference with a 25-16 record, including 2-5 in their last seven games.