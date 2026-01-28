ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA is back in action as we're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming cross-conference tilt. The Los Angeles Lakers (28-17) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-20) for the first of two meetings this season. Check our NBA odds series for the Lakers-Cavs prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Lakers are fifth in the Western Conference following a 128-118 win over the Chicago Bulls. They've bounced back with four wins over their last five games and while they're still missing Austin Reaves, their entire squad is healthy playing as the road underdogs.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are fifth in the Eastern Conference after beating the Orlando Magic 114-98 their last time out. They're also catching heat with six wins over their last seven games, not quite as healthy on the injury report but still billed as home favorites nonetheless.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Lakers vs. Cavs Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +3.5 (-115)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -3.5 (-105)

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

Lakers vs. Cavs Key Injuries

Los Angeles: Austin Reaves (calf – OUT) / Adou Thiero (knee – OUT)

Cleveland: De'Andre Hunter (knee – Probable) / Sam Merrill (hand – Probable) / Darius Garland (toe – OUT) / Evan Mobley (calf – OUT) / Max Strus (foot – OUT)

Lakers vs. Cavs Betting Trends

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 16-11 at home. The Los Angeles Lakers are 16-9 on the road.

The Cavs are 23-14 as betting favorites. The Lakers are 8-10 as underdogs.

The Cavs are 18-30 ATS overall, 8-19 ATS at home. The Lakers are 25-20 ATS overall, 14-11 ATS on the road.

The Cavs are 2-1 outright, 2-1 ATS in their last three games against the Lakers.

The Lakers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

The Cavs are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the Lakers' last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Cleveland's last six games.

Keys to Lakers vs. Cavs Matchup

With both teams playing extremely well in the lead up to this game, we should be in for an exciting contest to tip off the action on Wednesday. Luka Doncic (33.8 PPG) and Donovan Mitchell (29,5 PPG) rank first and fifth in scoring as two of the league's premier guards will showcase their talents. However, the Cavs will be missing Darius Garland alongside Evan Mobley and while they're certainly the deeper team, they may not be able to afford the losses against a hot Lakers team.

Luka Doncic has been sensational all season for the Lakers and it's clear every offensive possession with him on the floor will run through his own game flow. He's been a menace scoring in the first quarter, averaging right around 12 points each opening segment and seriously setting the tone for the Lakers offensively. While things can always improve and look cleaner on the defensive end, the Lakers are able to make up for it with their scoring in bunches.

Evan Mobley's absence will also be a crucial storyline as the reigning Defensive Player of the Year has been the difference in the Cavs' success over the last few years. He's molded into one of their most reliable options on both ends of the floor and his services against Lakers' Deandre Ayton will be greatly missed, especially in rebounding the ball.

Ayton has been on a tear recently in rebounding the basketball and could be the difference for Los Angeles in this game. If the Cavaliers are unable to grab rebounds effectively without the help of Mobley, the Lakers could keep this game close despite being on the road and giving points.

Lakers vs. Cavs Prediction and Pick

After suffering rough patches just a few weeks ago, both the Lakers and Cavs have seriously stepped their play up in the last seven games heading into this one. However, the Cavs will be without Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, so we should expect the Lakers to keep this a close game despite their underdog status.

We can also expect to see a big game out of LeBron James every time he comes back home to face the team that drafted him, so we see should see an added spark behind his play namely scoring the basketball. He's been the balancing factor when Doncic steps off the floor and he should be commanding the offense with the ball in his hands during those situations.

I think the injuries for the Cavs will be too much to overcome in this game as the Lakers have been equally good, if not better during their recent stretch. Expect the Lakers' bigs to have a huge impact in this game while Doncic and James lead the charge over the Cavs.

Final Lakers-Cavs Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers +3.5 (-115); UNDER 235.5 (-110)