The Los Angeles Lakers entered Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans feeling good. With the way they have played of late, especially on offense, the Lakers have added to their hype.

Superstar guard Luka Doncic has a lot to do with the excitement surrounding this season's version of Los Angeles, as he has truly come into his own as a go-to guy for the team.

He showed why again early against the Pelicans, as the former NBA scoring champion torched New Orleans in the first quarter for 20 points on a 6-for-9 shooting from the field, including three 3-pointers. He was also 5-for-5 from the free-throw line to go with six rebounds and four assists in the period.

With Doncic going down to work right away, the Lakers were able to establish a 19-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

Article Continues Below

Doncic and the Lakers started the night aiming to win their seventh game in a row. Over their previous six outings, they averaged 124.8 points, while draining 53.6 percent of their shots from the floor. Before facing the Pelicans, the Lakers took down the Dallas Mavericks at home last Friday, 129-119.

Opponents are finding it difficult to slow down the Lakers' attack in large part because of Doncic's elite skills both as a scorer and a playmaker for his teammates. Apart from leading LA entering Sunday with 35.1 points per game, the Slovenian superstar is also pacing his team with 9.4 dimes per contest.

With Austin Reaves playing at a high level as well and LeBron James rounding into form after a delayed start to his 23rd NBA season, Doncic could get even more dangerous weapon for the Lakers.