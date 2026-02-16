Star player Luka Doncic is entering the home stretch of the 2026 season with high expectations for the Los Angeles Lakers, believing the team is fully capable of contending for a title now that it is returning to health. Despite a regular season plagued by injuries to himself, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves, the Lakers maintained a 33-21 record, securing the 5th seed in the Western Conference before the All-Star break.

With only 10 games played together by the primary trio so far, the Slovenian superstar views the post-break period as the ultimate test of their championship infrastructure.

In an interview shared by HoopsHype via Sportklub, Doncic addressed the inevitable comparisons between his current and former franchises directly. He did not mince words when discussing the operational differences since his trade from Dallas.

Article Continues Below

“I think the organization is better here. The Lakers are a truly legendary club, and the organization is legendary too,” the superstar explained. This blunt assessment highlights the fractured trust that ended his time with the Mavericks and his newfound comfort within the purple and gold.

The Lakers are banking on this organizational stability as they prepare for a final push, prioritizing health above all else. During the 2026 All-Star Game, Doncic made his highly anticipated return from a left hamstring strain that had sidelined him for four consecutive regular-season contests.

Although he only logged five minutes, recording two points and two assists for Team World, he confirmed that his leg felt good afterward. The team went 3-2 in his absence, but they will need his league leading scoring and playmaking to avoid slipping into the play-in territory. As the Lakers prepare to resume their campaign on February 20 against the Clippers, Luka Doncic remains focused on staying on the floor to prove that this legendary club can indeed bring home another banner.