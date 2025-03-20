As the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets, it was led by star Luka Doncic who recorded 31 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists. With the Lakers heating up towards making a loud playoff run, Doncic spoke after the game about the plays he makes that gets the crowd riled up.

Los Angeles' win on Wednesday night not only marked the team's third straight win but also the ninth straight victory at home led by exceptional play from Doncic. He would speak about the Crypto.com Arena fans and about the shots he hits that make the “crowd go crazy” according to Spectrum SportsNet.

“I mean, you just feel from, feel the energy in the crowd,” Doncic said. “You know, some crazy shots that I can hit. So when I hear one of those, I know the crowd goes crazy and just give energy. And I just, I don't think just for me and for the whole team.”

“You just feel the energy… when I hit one of those the crowd goes crazy.” Luka Dončić speaks with the media after the Lakers 120-108 win over the Denver Nuggets. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/yXhfvtNhhr — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I mean, it's always easier to play at home,” Doncic continued. “I think, you know, you got the crowd [when] you get home here, so it's kind of easier to play at home. So that's what I think.”

Luka Doncic on getting “comfortable” with the Lakers

As Doncic continues to impress and the Lakers continue to rack up wins, even without LeBron James, the newcomer is leading the charge on and off the court with the mindset of taking it game by game. Looking at Doncic's performance, he would get his first three buckets inside the arc, finding the advantage against the opposing defense that was missing both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

“I mean, it's easier for me to start there, you know, just driving the ball,” Doncic said. “I think when I drive the ball, you know, it gets better for everybody in the court. So I wanted to start like that today.”

“I mean, it's not strategy just, you know, what the defense gives you,” Doncic continued. “So in the first, they were just switching, and let me go one on one, so I know at some point they're gonna double. So just gotta stay, just play out of that. Then we play four and three. We've been doing that great.

After 16 games with the Lakers, Doncic is still getting used to his new team after surprisingly being traded from the Dallas Mavericks, a spot that he was looking to call home for the foreseeable future.

“Dallas was my home for almost 7 years,” Doncic said. “It really felt like home so coming here [to LA] just trying to build a new home and I'm getting more and more comfortable.”

“Dallas was my home for almost 7 years. It really felt like home so coming here [to LA] just trying to build a new home and I'm getting more and more comfortable.” Luka Doncic on settling down with the Lakers. (via @SpectrumSN)pic.twitter.com/bJWTUWrdpR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Los Angeles is currently 43-25 which puts them third in the Western Conference as they next face the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.