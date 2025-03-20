On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are set to square off against a Denver Nuggets squad without Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. As one would recall, in the previous matchup between the two teams, the shorthanded Lakers that was without Luka Doncic pushed the Jokic-led Nuggets to the brink. So with Doncic now around for this matchup, the odds of victory appear to be in the Lakers' favor.

This is especially the case when Doncic already seems to have the touch during pregame shootaround. In fact, prior to heading towards the locker room, the Lakers star nailed an impossible shot from near the tunnel, swishing it through the net — much to the delight of the fans surrounding him at Crypto.com Arena.

LUKA MAGIC IN PREGAME WARMUPS ✨ How does Doncic do it?! (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/S4RZiu8w77 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Doncic has always been capable of bonkers shots like these, so it shouldn't ever be a surprise anymore when he makes them look as easy as he did in the video above. The Lakers star's shot-making ability has always been out of this world, and this is exactly the kind of play that has endeared him to millions of fans in the world.

“Made it look easy,” X user @BeeRad_502 wrote.

“Everyone is acting like it's the first time he has hit that shot… Never seen his trick shot montages? They are insane. It's why he randomly hits insane s**t sometimes in the game. He practices it 🤣,” @Daniel_James3 added.

“He’s got a sixth sense and it’s been heightened since Mavs cut him loose,” @soccer_3_mom furthered.

“Sick amount of arc required for that shot,” @jazz6stringfan mused.

When Doncic faced the Nuggets the last time, he put up 32 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in a dominant 123-100 victory for the Lakers. He should be in for another huge night this time around if he's pulling off shots like that in warmups.

Luka Doncic, Lakers try to hold the fort amid LeBron James' injury

The Lakers briefly held the two-seed in the Western Conference standings prior to LeBron James' injury, but they went through a four-game losing streak that knocked them down all the way to fifth. Entering their Wednesday night clash against the Nuggets, the Lakers are now fourth in the standings, and they could move to third with a win tonight.

The Lakers, however, have to avoid falling into a trap game like the Warriors did on Monday. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have to take care of business, although they have certainly proven capable of doing so in the past.