The Los Angeles Lakers faced star power inside the Madison Square Garden versus the New York Knicks. Then witnessed Luka Doncic flip off Jalen Brunson.

And that moment went viral — as captured by the NBA on NBC cameras after New York's 112-100 win.

Luka Doncic flipped off Jalen Brunson postgame 😅 pic.twitter.com/IUxh0MR0og — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 2, 2026

It appeared the gesture wasn't made out of disrespect from Doncic, though. He flashed a smile while dapping it up with the Knicks star. Looks like Doncic was attempting to be playful. Brunson even handled postgame interview duties for the Knicks following the flip off.

However, emotions certainly ran high inside MSG. Especially involving two aspiring contenders and iconic franchises adding to the famed Los Angeles versus New York sports rivalry.

Brunson wasn't the only N.Y. representative Doncic went after.

Luka Doncic captured in another viral moment in Lakers vs. Knicks

It's not a loud Knicks environment without Spike Lee courtside. The verbose and rabid NYK fan aimed to rattle the Lakers and their versatile star.

The famed movie director Lee attempted to ruffle Doncic on the court — as he's done to Michael Jordan and Reggie Miller before him. Doncic, however, went viral for another gesture against the Knicks: Pointing at Lee and giving him a wink after draining a three.

Lee couldn't help but rub his face and smile while clad in Knicks colors.

LUKA DONCIC 🥶 And winks at Spike Lee after the bucket 😉👈 pic.twitter.com/Ldne7d6aTR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 2, 2026

Doncic shined under the MSG lights — dropping 30 points, collecting 15 rebounds and dishing out eight assists for the near triple-double. He also nailed five baskets from behind the arc.

Doncis became the lone player to reach 30. OG Anunoby led New York with 25 points. Doncic's fellow Laker star LeBron James added 22 points.

This Lakers loss drops them to 29-19 overall while the Knicks elevated to 31-18.