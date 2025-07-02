As the Los Angeles Lakers continue reshaping their roster following the blockbuster midseason acquisition of Luka Doncic, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne revealed Tuesday that the 26-year-old star is playing an active role in the franchise’s offseason strategy.

“My sense with Luka is he's involved in everything they're doing,” Shelburne said during an appearance on ESPN LA. “If he had a big problem—it—I don't know he would make his feelings known the way LeBron does, but I think he would make his feelings known. Whether it would be public or private, he would make his feelings known.”

She added,

“So my sense is they're proceeding along this route. They have confidence in this plan.”

The Lakers acquired Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in a trade that sent Anthony Davis to Dallas prior to the 2025 trade deadline. Since then, Los Angeles has focused on building around Doncic and LeBron James, with the front office working to reshape the roster through free agency.

On the first day of free agency, the Lakers lost veteran forward Dorian Finney-Smith, who signed a four-year, $53 million contract with the Houston Rockets. Finney-Smith, 32, was a key rotation piece for the Lakers after being acquired in a separate deal before Doncic’s arrival.

Lakers target Deandre Ayton, Al Horford as Luka Doncic’s extension window nears

In response, the Lakers signed 23-year-old forward Jake LaRavia to a two-year, $12 million contract. LaRavia spent the 2024-25 season with the Sacramento Kings after two years with the Memphis Grizzlies. The former first-round pick is expected to provide depth and floor spacing off the bench.

Los Angeles has not made additional moves to date, but remains linked to several frontcourt targets. Among them is Deandre Ayton, who was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night and is expected to clear waivers on Wednesday. The 26-year-old center, a former No. 1 overall pick, has drawn strong interest from the Lakers as they look to add size and scoring in the paint.

The Lakers are also pursuing 39-year-old veteran Al Horford, who remains unsigned after completing his 18th NBA season with the Boston Celtics. Horford is also being considered by the Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Doncic's contract situation also looms large this summer. Beginning August 2, he will be eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension with Los Angeles. He could also opt for a three-year, $165 million deal with a player option for 2028-29, setting himself up for a potential five-year, $418 million contract in 2028 when he reaches 10 years of service.

If he chooses to play out his current contract through the 2025-26 season, Doncic could re-sign with the Lakers on a five-year, $296 million deal, or sign elsewhere for a maximum of four years and $219 million.

The Lakers are expected to stay active in the coming days as they continue to build around Doncic heading into the 2025-26 season.