Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic opened up the 2025-26 NBA season with 43 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists in the team's 119-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. In doing so, he became the first Lakers player to register 40 or more points on Opening Night since Kobe Bryant did so in 2007.

However, news after the game that Doncic was dealing with some right inner leg discomfort instantly sent Los Angeles into panic mode.

Although he did receive some treatment for a groin issue on Wednesday, Doncic was a participant in the Lakers' short practice coming off their loss, according to Dan Woike of The Athletic.

After Tuesday's game, Doncic said he “felt it a little bit” because of the way his hip turned during the game. Doncic added that this discomfort was “probably nothing.”

“He seems to be fine. I don't think it's anything major,” head coach JJ Redick told reporters on Wednesday, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “He got some treatment this morning and we didn't practice long, but he was a participant in practice.”

Not only did Doncic's massive performance put him in Lakers' lore with Kobe, but he also joined Shaquille O'Neal as the only players in franchise history to have at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a season opener.

Despite Luka's scoring outburst in the first game of the season, the Lakers as a whole struggled the entire night on offense against the Warriors. Austin Reaves (26 points) and Deandre Ayton (10 points) were the only other players to score in double figures, as the team shot just 25 percent from 3-point range.

The main reason Doncic looked like a one-man show for Los Angeles in their first game of the season was that LeBron James is currently sidelined with a sciatica problem in his side. James is not expected to be available until sometime in mid-November.

During the game, James was seen on the Lakers' bench looking very unenthusiastic and disconnected the whole night. Many NBA fans were questioning LeBron's commitment to Los Angeles this season on social media after the Lakers' loss.

While this is not the way the Lakers envisioned starting the 2025-26 season, the good news is that Doncic is not injured, and it does not appear as if he will miss any time. The Lakers will look to win their first game of the new season on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.