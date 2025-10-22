The Los Angeles Lakers opened their season with a 109-119 loss to the Golden State Warriors after Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry combined for a total of 54 points. The loss came in the absence of LeBron James, who sat on the sidelines with sciatica.

However, according to some fans, James’ unavailability was not the only cause for concern. The 40-year-old also looked disconnected to the rest of the Lakers throughout the night, at least according to a clip posted on Instagram by bballtalkerz.

The post featured two clips from the game, with an X user alleging that James seemingly did not engage with his team, coaches, or what was happening on the court. Further, another clip alleged how he did not seem to celebrate despite a range of impressive shots pulled off by Luka Doncic.

However, the comments section alleged that this was not the case, and fans simply have a tendency to overanalyze and keep a close eye on every action.

“If he does something yall talk about him if he does nothing yall talk about him😭,” one user wrote, with some fans alleging that a range of players do exactly what James was doing.

“Plenty of players do this smh,” another user wrote.

“The season isn't even 1 week old yet and they're already talking smack about Lebron 😂,” one fan wrote, alleging that the media simply needs a reason to talk about James.

“Lebron not playin and he still gets talked about lol. You can’t make this up,” another fan wrote in James’ defense.

Another user even brought up Kobe Bryant.

“But when Kobe do it, it’s mamba mentality right,” the fan wrote.

“Team down 15, what is there to clap about 😂,” one user wrote, bringing up how the Lakers were already trailing by then and James simply did not have any reason to celebrate.

Needless to say, while the video alleged that James was simply disconnected from the rest of the Lakers, plenty of fans sprang up to his defense.