Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has only been in Dallas a few weeks, but he already sounds like a man who walked into the right storm. The trade-deadline arrival keeps deflecting credit for the Cowboys’ defensive surge to the talent around him, even as his presence inside has helped fuel a three-game winning streak that suddenly has the Eagles looking over their shoulders in the NFC East.

As one ESPN insider put it, the idea that “the Cowboys are going to make the playoffs” is no longer some wild overreaction. Just a month ago, that sounded laughable with Dallas heading into its bye at 3-5-1 after a Monday night loss to Arizona.

Since then, the Cowboys have ripped off three straight wins, including a brutal five-day stretch in which they took down both the Eagles and the Chiefs, per ESPN.

The remaining schedule only sharpens the stakes. Dallas heads to Detroit on Thursday night for a massive NFC showdown with the Lions, who are also clawing for a postseason berth, then returns home for the Vikings and Chargers before closing with road division games against the Commanders and Giants, via ESPN. That same insider flatly labeled the Cowboys’ surge “NOT AN OVERREACTION.”

The reasoning is simple: this is not the same defense that was getting roasted weekly in September. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and rookie corner Shavon Revel Jr. are finally healthy and contributing after missing the first half of the season.

On the back end, help may be coming, too. Corner Trevon Diggs recently explained that his “mystery” concussion stemmed from an “at-home accident,” and he now feels better than he did at the start of the year, eyeing a potential return against Detroit.

If he’s back in the lineup soon, the Cowboys’ defense gets another jolt of star power just as the stretch run arrives.

Put it all together, and you have exactly the kind of November surge that keeps division leaders up at night. With the Eagles’ offense sputtering and the NFC East still allergic to repeat champions, Dallas is not just hanging around the wild-card picture.