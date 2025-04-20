While the Los Angeles Lakers could not stop the Minnesota Timberwolves' shot-making in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Luka Doncic believes it was his team's lack of physicality that led to the loss. Though he believes the Lakers were competitive in moments, Doncic criticized their inability to lock in from bell to bell.

Doncic said the Lakers started the fourth quarter strong but “let go of the rope.” He noted his team has to be “way more physical” in Game 2 if they wish to turn the series around.

“I think the fourth quarter, we played the way we play,” Doncic said. “I think we were playing physical, everybody was locked in, and then we just kind of let go of the rope. We gotta be way more physical. It's 48 minutes and every possession matters.”

Luka Dončić (37 points and 8 rebounds) discusses being more physical, limiting Minnesota's three point opportunities, his first postseason game as a Laker, and responding better next game. pic.twitter.com/CRoKRHWnK9 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) April 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Doncic led all scores with 37 points, but no other Laker reached 20. LeBron James added 19 points on 8-for-18 from the field while Austin Reaves ended the game with 16 points on 5-for-13 shooting. No other member of the team reached double figures.

Los Angeles started a big lineup with Jaxson Hayes at center to match up with Rudy Gobert. However, the sixth-year big man took the court for just eight minutes, as JJ Redick quickly turned away from Hayes and opted to play a smaller lineup with Dorian Finney-Smith in his place.

Lakers, Timberwolves remain in Los Angeles for Game 2

Following one of the most definitive results of the opening day of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Lakers will look to rebound against the Timberwolves in Game 2. Los Angeles gets one more chance to even the score at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday before the series shifts over to Minneapolis.

While Doncic implored his team to meet the Timberwolves' level of physicality, it will be interesting to see if Redick keeps Hayes in the starting lineup. With a frontcourt rotation of Gobert, Julius Randle and Naz Reid, Minnesota plays one of the biggest lineups in the league.

Yet, following the Doncic-Anthony Davis trade, the Lakers are left with a much smaller lineup. No other center saw the floor for the Lakers in Game 1 until Alex Len played three garbage-time minutes in the fourth quarter.