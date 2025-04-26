Luka Doncic dealt with a stomach bug during the Los Angeles Lakers' 116-104 defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Doncic played despite the circumstances, but he was limited to just 17 points. The good news is that Luka is not listed on the NBA injury report for Game 4. In fact, the only Lakers player on the injury report is Maxi Kleber, who continues to recover after undergoing foot surgery.

Luka Doncic looking to bounce back in Game 4

Doncic is hoping for a bounce-back performance on Sunday. As long as he is feeling better, one has to imagine the Lakers guard will get back on track. Anthony Edwards threw down a massive dunk over Doncic on Friday, so the 26-year-old will have some added motivation. More importantly, the Timberwolves now lead the series 2-1.

When the Lakers acquired Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in the shocking mid-season trade, people around the NBA immediately began to wonder if Los Angeles could make an NBA Finals run. The Lakers are currently in danger of being eliminated in the first-round of the playoffs, however.

A win on Sunday in Game 4 would prove to be pivotal, of course. The series would return to Los Angeles with the teams tied at 2-2. The Lakers will do everything they can to avoid going down 3-1 in the series.

It would not be surprising to see the Lakers-Timberwolves clash last seven games. Minnesota's defense has given LA concerns throughout the first three contests, but this Lakers team is more than capable of finding its footing soon.

A healthy Luka Doncic could make the difference in Game 4. All defenders can do is hope for the best when Luka is locked in and feeling good.

The Lakers and Timberwolves will play at 3:30 PM EST on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the series.