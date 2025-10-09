As the Los Angeles Lakers gear up for the 2025-26 NBA season, star guard Luka Doncic shared his thoughts on a potential one-on-one tournament that could debut during the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend. Appearing on a recent episode of Hot Ones, Doncic was asked which players he believed would be the last two standing in such a format.

“That’s a tough question. So many good players but I feel like Wemby is going to be there because one on one you really can’t score on him. It’s very tough. Second one probably put Kyrie in there, his one on one moves are insane. So, between those two.”

Doncic’s selections — San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and former Dallas Mavericks teammate Kyrie Irving — highlight the unique blend of skill and dominance he believes would thrive in a one-on-one setting.

Victor Wembanyama, Kyrie Irving headline Luka Doncic’s picks as NBA eyes new All-Star 1-on-1 format

Wembanyama, entering his third NBA season, has already emerged as one of the league’s most unguardable players. The 7-foot-4 forward averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game last season while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from three-point range. His campaign was shortened to just 46 games after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right shoulder, but his impact remained undeniable.

Irving also impressed before suffering a torn ACL late last season. The 33-year-old guard averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc in 50 appearances. His elite ball-handling and creative scoring make him a natural fit for Doncic’s imagined final matchup.

The concept of a one-on-one tournament has gained traction recently after Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady hinted in September that the NBA was considering its addition to All-Star Weekend.

“I don’t know if you guys know, but I had a conversation with NBC — sorry NBC, if I’m not supposed to be telling this — I think they’re gonna have 1-on-1 at All-Star Weekend this year,” McGrady said on Gil’s Arena.

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant has also expressed interest, saying he would play “if it’s a five-second shot clock, play to 11.”

The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend will take place in Los Angeles at the Clippers’ Intuit Dome from Feb. 13–15, giving fans the potential to see the league’s best test their skills in an entirely new spotlight.