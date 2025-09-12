Tracy McGrady may have just spilled one of the NBA’s best-kept secrets. The Hall of Famer revealed that a 1-on-1 tournament is set to debut at the 2026 All-Star Weekend, a format fans have dreamed about for years, per Complex.

During an appearance on Gil’s Arena, McGrady admitted he heard the scoop straight from the network set to broadcast the event. “I don’t know if you guys know, but I had a conversation with NBC — sorry NBC, if I’m not supposed to be telling this — I think they’re gonna have 1-on-1 at All-Star Weekend this year,” he said.

A new twist for All-Star Weekend

NBC, which is bringing the NBA back to its airwaves this season with McGrady on the studio team, has yet to confirm the report. But the seven-time All-Star didn’t just drop the news, he explained why the league needs it. “When you get rid of KD and Steph and them boys, how many superstars are in our league? Not that many. So we gotta create more stars. How can you create more stars in our league? 1-on-1.”

The concept feels like a natural way to elevate hidden talent. McGrady predicts fringe players could steal the spotlight by putting their skill on display in front of a global audience. That said, don’t rule out established names either. Kevin Durant has already gone on record saying he would consider playing, depending on the format and prize money. “Yeah, I’ll play,” Durant said in the past. “I just need to know what type of ones we would play in, man. If you go with ones, then it’s a five-second shot clock, play to 11.”

Those words alone could electrify All-Star Weekend, adding the type of competitive edge fans have long wanted. It is one thing to watch highlight reels, but seeing stars and rising players go toe-to-toe in isolation is a different kind of theater.

Meanwhile, commissioner Adam Silver has hinted at broader All-Star reforms. Following the Board of Governors session on September 10, he said the league expects to finalize changes before the 2025-26 season begins. Silver has floated a “Ryder Cup-type” showdown between U.S. and international players, inspired by the success of last year’s Four Nations Face-Off.

Put those pieces together, and the NBA could be building its most dynamic All-Star Weekend in decades.