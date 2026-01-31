The Los Angeles Lakers were well on their way to their third win in four games as they held a huge lead against the Washington Wizards early in the fourth quarter. But one of the major highlights of the game came in the first quarter when Luka Doncic came up with a steal, dribbled up the court and dished out a no-look pass to a cutting Jaxson Hayes along the baseline who threw down a dunk.

Luka throws a NO-LOOK DIME to Jaxson Hayes for the alley-oop slam 🫣💥pic.twitter.com/4F8srAS1mU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 31, 2026

While Luka Doncic is known for making incredible passes, Jaxson Hayes is being recognized for his dunks as he was recently selected to participate in the NBA’s Dunk Contest as part of All-Star Weekend. And going back to last season after the trade, Doncic and Hayes have developed a strong chemistry on the court.

The Lakers are currently in the midst of an eight-game road trip, with stops against the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets remaining before they return for a home stand right before the All-Star break.

Article Continues Below

While Doncic has been in the conversation for the league‘s MVP Award this season, Hayes has been among the Lakers’ most consistent players. He ended up being benched during last season’s playoff elimination against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but ultimately re-signed with the Lakers in the offseason.

This year, Hayes has noticeably improved as a player. He’s had a couple of minor injury issues, but has otherwise been a crucial part of the Lakers’ second unit. Hayes has appeared in a total of 38 games, including four starts, at a little over 17 minutes per game.

He’s been averaging 6.4 points and 3.9 rebounds with splits of 77.3 percent shooting from the field and 63.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Doncic, on the other hand, has been averaging a league-leading 33.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 47.4 percent shooting from the field, 34.4 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 78.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.