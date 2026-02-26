Few players endured a rockier 2025 season than Keon Coleman, who began the year as the Buffalo Bills' potential best receiver, only to end it as a regular on the inactives list. But with former offensive coordinator Joe Brady taking over as head coach, the former second-round pick has his best chance to get back on track in 2026.

Brady, who admitted he was the Bills' main advocate for Coleman at the 2024 NFL Draft, said the 22-year-old was one of his first calls after receiving the promotion. The first-year head coach revealed that he told Coleman he is the “best thing to happen” to him and is committed to reviving his career in 2026.

“I stood on the table for Keon Coleman,” Brady said on CBS Sports. “I told Keon as soon as I got hired, ‘Look, man, the best thing to happen to you is me being your head coach. The faith I have in you — we're going to make it work together.' I know the quarterback has the confidence in him.

“There's a lot of pressure that comes with being the top pick, and I'm understanding of that. But I'm also understanding that I was the one that wanted him, and I'm going to do everything I can to work with him to make it work. He has all the talent. When you see him out there and he's making plays, good things happen. I love him, and I want the best for him.”

Bills receiver Keon Coleman's rocky 2026 season

Coleman was the Bills' second-leading receiver in his rookie season, posting an encouraging 556 receiving yards and four touchdowns on a team-high 19.2 yards per catch. Many expected him to take over as Josh Allen's go-to target in 2025, but Coleman instead wound up in the doghouse around midseason and began racking up multiple healthy scratches.

Coleman ended his sophomore campaign with 38 catches for 404 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He was the team's fourth-leading receiver, catching more passes but recording fewer receiving yards than he did as a rookie.

To Brady's point, Coleman likely would have been one of the team's top cut candidates in the 2026 offseason if Sean McDermott remained in charge. He now gets to work under one of the few coaches who still believe in his potential.