The New York Mets are closely monitoring Jorge Polanco’s transition to first base as spring training unfolds in Port St. Lucie, Florida. After reshaping their infield this offseason, the club is counting on the veteran switch-hitter to step into a new defensive role. His early reps at camp have quickly emerged as one of the most closely watched storylines of spring training for the Mets.

Polanco made his unofficial debut at first base during a Mets intrasquad game on Thursday, giving the coaching staff an extended look at his footwork, positioning, and timing around the bag. With Opening Day 2026 approaching, each repetition carries added importance as the organization evaluates how quickly he can adapt.

SNY Mets took to its official X account (formerly known as Twitter) to share footage of Polanco addressing the unexpected challenge of learning the position.

“It's harder than what you expect… but this is the perfect time to get ready.”

The clip highlights the 32-year-old slugger's candid assessment of the adjustment process. The Mets view spring training as the ideal window for refining instincts, building muscle memory, and gaining comfort at first base before games begin to count.

The account later returned to the platform with another post from Polanco, adding an additional clip where he shared that, although he may have underestimated the difficulty of first base, he now feels comfortable in the role and is ready to help fill the void left by Pete Alonso in free agency.

The 2019 MLB All-Star said he felt excellent during the extended defensive workload and plans on continued improvement with more reps. Even though the transition is still in its early stages, the Mets find encouragement in the veteran switch-hitter's confidence and willingness to embrace the assignment.

For New York, the experiment carries meaningful implications. Polanco’s adaptability could influence the team’s defensive stability and lineup flexibility throughout the 2026 season. If he settles in quickly, the Mets gain valuable versatility and balance. If not, the club still has time to adjust if necessary before Opening Day.