The NBA has had its fair share of well-established trash talkers over the years. However, who is the No. 1 trash talker on the Los Angeles Lakers right now? Star guard Luka Doncic named the player he believes talks the most on the roster.

While sitting down on the “Cousins” podcast hosted by NBA legends Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, Doncic anointed himself as the biggest trash talker on the Lakers. The soon-to-be 27-year-old phenom also claimed that Dillon Brooks of the Houston Rockets is the biggest trash talker in the league.

“Who talks the most trash on the team?” asked Carter.

“Me,” claimed Doncic.

VC: "Who talks the most trash on the team?" Luka: "Me." VC: "Who talks the most trash in the league?" Luka: "[Dillon] Brooks… I love playing against him." Vince Carter asks Luka Doncic about trash talk in the league

Luka Doncic has certainly done his fair share of trash-talking throughout his career. We've seen him jawing back and forth with opponents every so often. He sometimes even shares choice words with some fans in attendance at his games. What makes him such a brilliant trash talker, though, is that he can back it up with his play on the court.

And his play has been solid so far this season. He's played 42 games out of a possible 52, and looks as good as he's ever been. Doncic is averaging 32.8 points (league-high), 7.8 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the three-point line.

The eight-year veteran is also leading the league in free-throw attempts per game (10.9) and free throws made per game (8.5). His 78.1% free-throw percentage is right on par with his career numbers as well. Luka Doncic will sit out on Tuesday night due to a hamstring injury for the Lakers' game against the San Antonio Spurs at 10:30 p.m. EST.