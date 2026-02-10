On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will hit the floor at home for a big game against the San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers are looking to bounce back after losing a tough one to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, also at home.

Unfortunately, the team got a rough injury update on several of their key players prior to the matchup against the Spurs.

“Lakers say LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Luka Doncic will all miss tonight's game against the Spurs,” reported NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter.

This is also bad news for James' quest for certain end-of-season accolades later on this year.

“This will be LeBron's 18th absence of the season. He is no longer eligible for end-of-season honors and awards. LeBron James' streak of 21 straight years being named an All-NBA performer has ended,” Siegel pointed out.

The Lakers will be taking on a Spurs squad that has had their number so far this season, and has a mostly clean injury report heading into the matchup.

Doncic is still recovering, having missed multiple games in a row now due to an injury, while Reaves recently returned from an ailment of his own, and the team has understandably been wary about playing James in back-to-back's this year at the age of 41.

In any case, the Lakers and Spurs are slated to tip off at 10:30 pm ET on Tuesday from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The game will be televised by NBA TV.