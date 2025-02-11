Luka Doncic made his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday in a 132-113 win against the Utah Jazz, and after the game, he posted a thank you message to the fans who have welcomed him to his new team after the shocking trade from the Dallas Mavericks.

“Hey Lakers nation, sometimes life has bigger plans than we do, I just want to say thank you for welcoming me to LA, it's been amazing, and I can't wait to be out there. See you soon,” Luka Doncic said in his post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

During his on-court interview after the game, Doncic spoke on how the Lakers fanbase has welcomed him in his debut, as well as the front office and his new teammates.

“Special man, the way they received me, everybody, teammates, front office, everybody here,” Doncic said after the game. “I heard a lot of noise when I was introduced, so I really appreciate it. It was a special moment.”

Doncic played 24 minutes in his return to the court, shooting 5-of-14 from the field and 1-of-7 from three, so it was not the shooting performance he was looking for in his first game with the Lakers. Still, he believes the team has great upside as the new pieces fit together with more reps.

“Very dangerous,” Doncic said. “I think the ball was moving very well on the offensive end. I think we can lock down a lot of players. So I was just happy to be on the court again.”

The Lakers now will go on the road to play the Jazz for the second straight game. That contest will take place on Wednesday, and it will be the last game the Lakers play before the All-Star break. They will return from the break on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at home against the Charlotte Hornets. It will be interesting to see how Doncic fits into the Lakers' system with LeBron James by then, and in the following games as they make a push to maximize their playoff seed.