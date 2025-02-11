In something that remains very difficult to believe, Luka Doncic is now teammates with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, the Purple and Gold faithful have always been a bit delusional in that they believe that the biggest stars of the game will always come play for LA, but somehow, the Lakers were able to make the Doncic dream a reality. And on Monday night, Doncic finally made his debut for the team, tallying 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists in a very easy win against the Utah Jazz.

Of course, one aspect to monitor in all of this is how Doncic would impact James and the entire Lakers locker room. But this doesn't seem to be an issue whatsoever. Prior to the game, James was heard imploring Doncic to just be himself in a passionate, NSFW huddle.

“Luka, be your f**king self. Don't fit in, fit the f**k out. Be yourself,” James screamed out, via SportsCenter on X (formerly Twitter).

James knows how crucial it will be for him to forge a partnership with Doncic that stretches far beyond the four corners of the basketball court. And what better way to strike a connection than to just allow someone else to be themselves — with the Lakers benefitting for it as a result.

Doncic didn't even need to go full-tilt against the Jazz, and for good reason, considering that this was his first game back from a calf injury that no one could have foreseen would cut short his Mavericks tenure. But it's clear that Doncic is someone who could help elevate this Lakers team and make them quite the formidable threat come postseason time.

Lakers look like a rejuvenated unit in preparation for Luka Doncic's arrival

A spark seems to have been lit underneath the Lakers over the past few weeks, even way before the Luka Doncic trade. It seems like ever since Anthony Davis (initially) went down with injury, the entire team collectively agreed to pick up the slack — with LeBron James playing like he did not just turn 40 years of age back in late December.

With Doncic in and Davis out, there is a need for the Lakers to pick up their defensive work rate. And so far, they have been doing it with multiple efforts on the glass and excellent communication. Doncic's arrival should only serve to elevate a Lakers side that's been playing at an unbelievable level as of late.