It took four games, but the Los Angeles Lakers finally witnessed Luka Magic in full effect. After a sluggish start that sparked doubts about his fit and Nico Harrison’s decision, Luka Doncic silenced critics with a dominant 32-point double-double, powering the Lakers to a 123-100 statement win over the Denver Nuggets.

After a rocky 1-2 start and a modest 14.7-point average in his first three games with the Lakers, Luka Doncic delivered his best performance yet in purple and gold. The 25-year-old superstar erupted for 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and four steals, leading LA to a dominant win over the Nuggets and snapping Denver’s nine-game streak.

“Finally feel like myself a little bit,” said the Lakers star. “Playing this game, this is what I love. Just finally being myself a little bit, that’s why I was smiling all game.”

“This is my fourth game,” Doncic continued during his interview with Lisa Salters. “Chemistry takes time. You saw today that it’s getting better. Every day, it’s getting better. … Hard, different, but I’m happy to be playing basketball. Every day is going to get better for me. I’m happy to be here. I’m happy for the new journey.”

Doncic wasn't the only Laker who stepped up. LeBron James contributed 25 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, while Austin Reaves added 23 points, four rebounds, and seven assists. Rui Hachimura also made an impact with 21 points and four assists.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic containing the Joker and the Nuggets

James and Doncic’s performance in Denver should give the Lakers and their fans renewed confidence in a deep playoff push—something that has slipped through their grasp the past two seasons, with the Nuggets eliminating them in the first round and winning eight of nine when James played alongside Anthony Davis.

The Lakers took full advantage of Denver’s mistakes, forcing 22 turnovers while committing just nine. They dominated defensively with 15 steals to the Nuggets’ six and turned their extra possessions into efficient scoring, sinking nine more shots despite only one extra attempt. Though Nikola Jokic recorded his 26th triple-double of the season, the Lakers disrupted his rhythm, holding him to 2-of-7 shooting and pressuring him into six uncharacteristic turnovers.

Los Angeles controlled the game from start to finish, securing their first win in Denver since April 10, 2022. Doncic, who had 19 points by halftime, had been easing into his new role while regaining his form after a calf injury sidelined him for weeks. But in Denver, James saw a locked-in Doncic—the same player who carried the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last season.

With the win, the Lakers moved to 34-21, while the Nuggets fell to 37-20. Now riding back-to-back victories, the Lakers will look to keep their momentum going when they host Doncic's former team, the Dallas Mavericks, on Feb. 25.