The Los Angeles Lakers earned a 125-109 victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Austin Reaves scored 30 points to lead LA. Luka Doncic, who dropped 21 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds in the win, got brutally honest while discussing Reaves' performance in recent action, via LoJo Media.

“I mean, this guy just scored 30 in his fourth game in five games,” Doncic told reporters. “He's an amazing player. For him to go undrafted is unbelievable. It's not easy to go undrafted and play at this level.”

Reaves has stepped up with LeBron James dealing with an injury. The Lakers will certainly need LeBron on the floor in order to make any kind of postseason run, but for now Reaves and Doncic are leading the way.

Reaves, 26, went undrafted as Doncic mentioned, as he ended up signing a deal with the Lakers. He made his NBA debut during the 2021-22 campaign, but expectations were not especially high for him. Reaves has silenced his doubters, though, continuing to improve in each season.

The guard is currently in the middle of his best NBA campaign yet, averaging 19.6 points, 6.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per outing. Additionally, Reaves is shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from beyond the arc. Lakers head coach JJ Redick clearly believes in him, with Reaves starting all 60 games that he has appeared in up to this point.

The Lakers are 42-25, which is good for fourth place in the Western Conference standings. LA is only a game behind the second and third place Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets, though. The Lakers would love to continue climbing the standings in the conference.

On Wednesday, the Lakers and Nuggets will go head-to-head in what projects to be a competitive affair. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 PM EST as Los Angeles hopes to earn another pivotal victory.