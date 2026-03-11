Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo broke Kobe Bryant's 81-point mark with a historic 83-point performance against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

He also broke the hearts of many Los Angeles Lakers fans.

Some salty tears are being shed Tuesday night at the Crypto.com Arena, with Lakers fans booing the announcement before the game between Los Angeles and the Minnesota Timberwolves about Adebayo passing LA legend Kobe Bryant for the second-highest scoring performance in a single game in NBA history.

Lakers public address announcer Lawrence Tanter just announced Bam’s 83 points and calls it a melancholy event. Scattered boos throughout the LA home crowd lol. pic.twitter.com/0wYoYcJFN7 — David Mendez-Yapkowitz (@Dave_Yapkowitz) March 11, 2026

To say that Adebayo was in the zone against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday evening would be an understatement. He shot 20-for-43 from the floor and went 7-for-22 on his attempts from behind the arc. The former Kentucky Wildcats star made a living as well on the free-throw line, where he shot 36-for-43. He made more free throws than the Wizards had attempts from the foul line (29).

Of the thousands of players who have ever played in the NBA, he is now just one of two in history to score at least 83 points in a game, joining Wilt Chamberlain, whose 100 points back in 1962 remains the gold standard of single-game scoring exploits.

Kobe's 81 points in a 2006 game hold a special place in the hearts of Lakers fans, so it's probably just a little hard for them at the moment to accept that someone in the modern era has topped The Black Mamba's total in that game against the Toronto Raptors 20 years ago.

The Lakers visit Adebayo and the Heat on March 19, so that's a game where he can make a big statement for those bitter LA fans.