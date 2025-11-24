The bond between Luka Dončić and the city of Dallas clearly hasn’t faded, and on Sunday night in Salt Lake City, he reminded everyone of it. Moments after leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a gritty 108-106 win over the Utah Jazz, the superstar point guard walked off the court and summed up his post-match comments with: “You see the Cowboys?!”

Lakers PG Luka Dončić after beating Utah last night: “You see the Cowboys?!” Dallas still runs deep for him…pic.twitter.com/XtNhLS8THk — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

The comment, a nod to the Dallas Cowboys’ latest victory, instantly went viral, sparking emotional reactions from fans in Texas who still aren’t over his stunning offseason departure.

Dončić, who spent the first seven seasons of his NBA career with the Mavericks and became the face of the franchise, was traded to the Lakers in one of the most shocking moves in recent league history.

Now thriving in Los Angeles, Dončić put together another dominant performance Sunday, dropping 33 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists, once again proving that he’s the engine behind the Lakers’ impressive 12-4 start to the season.

The win also featured a steady effort from LeBron James, who scored 17 points in his first road appearance of the year, while Austin Reaves added 22 in 40 high-energy minutes.

Still, it was the Cowboys' comment, not the stat sheet, that stole the night.

For Mavericks fans, still processing the end of the Luka era, moments like these cut deep.

Social media reactions ranged from heartbreak to humor, with many admitting that hearing him shout out Dallas while wearing purple and gold felt like “salt in the wound.” Even more painful? Dončić’s comment once again reinforces that his love for Dallas never left, only his jersey did.

For Lakers fans, however, it’s another reason to feel confident about the superstar’s comfort and swagger in Los Angeles.

The team has quickly built chemistry around a lineup featuring LeBron, Dončić, DeAndre Ayton, Rui Hachimura, and Reaves, and with veterans like Marcus Smart and Jarred Vanderbilt off the bench, the Lakers are shaping up as early Western Conference favorites.

The Lakers return home Tuesday to host the Clippers, and if Dončić keeps playing like this, and talking like that, the emotional rollercoaster for Dallas fans is far from over.