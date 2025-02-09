The Los Angeles Lakers received some bad news days after the trade deadline, as their trade for Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets was rescinded. Lakers fans and others were surprised, including the legend himself, Magic Johnson.

“What a big blow to the Lakers. The trade with the Hornets is rescinded due to Mark Williams’ failed physical,” Johnson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The trade was ultimately rescinded for what the Lakers said was “failure to satisfy a condition of the trade.” That means that Williams will return to the Hornets, and Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, and draft compensation will return to the Lakers. Apparently, the reason the trade fell through was Williams failing his physical and the Lakers not liking what they saw on his records.

For the Lakers, they were planning on Williams being the center of the future to play alongside Luka Doncic. His pick-and-roll skills and his ability to catch lobs were going to be big for the Lakers, especially since the only playable center they have on the roster currently is Jaxson Hayes.

With the trade deadline being over now, there's no way the Lakers can try and trade for a center, and the only option they have now is to find someone in the free-agent market.

The team will now have to try and implement Knecht and Reddish back into the lineup, and it won't be easy because they have a lot of wings on the team already.

Nonetheless, the Lakers have been playing some of their best basketball over the past few weeks, and it seems like it's going to be hard to stop them anytime soon. Doncic is also set to play in the next game, and it will be interesting to see what the team looks like and how he's able to fit next to LeBron James.