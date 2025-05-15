Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sparked buzz online after a heartfelt tribute to Kevin Durant following the announcement of his second Magic Johnson Award win.

The iconic point guard, who celebrated Durant's professionalism, personality, and work in the community, couldn't help but throw in a playful wish that the Phoenix Suns star suited up for the Lakers instead.

“Congratulations to the 2-time Magic Johnson Award winner Kevin Durant,” Johnson wrote in a now-viral post on X, formerly Twitter.

“I'm so excited Kevin Durant won this award because he is always so gracious to the media and fans… I wish he was a Laker! lol,” Johnson added in the post.

The Magic Johnson award is given annually by the Pro Basketball Writers Association to the player who best combines on-court excellence with cooperation with the media and fans. Durant, who also won the award in 2016, was recognized this week for his continued professionalism and humility– a trait he shares with Johnson, after whom the award is named.

While the 2025 NBA Playoffs heat up, Johnson's message became a viral moment in its own right. Durant, one of the NBA's most dynamic scorers and thoughtful voices, has often engaged directly with fans on social media, making his recognition with the NBA media award all the more intriguing. Despite his often sarcastic tone online, media insiders frequently note his honest, insightful interviews and respect for the game.

Johnson's comments stirred speculation again around Durant Lakers rumors, a topic that has bubbled up multiple times throughout Durant's career. While there's no current indication of KD joining the Lakers, Johnson's “I wish he was a Laker!” line gave fans another reason to dream.

As the Suns face playoff elimination and the Lakers look to their next offseason moves, Durant's name may once again surface in future trade discussions. For now, Magic's shoutout serves as a reminder of the mutual respect between legends– and the kind of player every franchise dreams of adding.