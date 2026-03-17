The Philadelphia Eagles are entering a crucial transition period along their offensive line, and recent projections from draft expert Mel Kiper suggest that the franchise is already searching for Lane Johnson’s successor. As Johnson, now approaching his age-36 season, comes off an injury-plagued 2025 campaign, the organization’s strategy of drafting replacements a year early has become a central theme. While some analysts, including ESPN’s Jordan Reid, have linked Arizona’s Caleb Lomu to the Eagles at No. 23, the focus has increasingly shifted toward a high-upside developmental tackle who could benefit from Johnson’s mentorship.

According to a detailed report from ESPN, Arizona State tackle Max Iheanachor has emerged as a key target to secure the right side of the line ultimately. Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 321 pounds, Iheanachor possesses exceptional athleticism for his size, demonstrated by a blazing 4.91-second 40-yard dash.

Although he is relatively new to the sport, he started 31 games at the collegiate level, showcasing the “quick feet” and elite length necessary to succeed in the NFL.

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Scouts believe that serving as a swing tackle in his first year while learning from a potential Hall of Famer like Johnson would be the ideal environment for him to realize his significant professional potential.

However, the Eagles may face tough competition for the Sun Devil standout following his impressive performance at the Senior Bowl because, according to the latest post-combine mock draft from ClutchPoints, Iheanachor’s stock has surged into the late first round, with the New England Patriots possibly targeting him at No. 31.

Measuring in at 331 pounds with nearly 34-inch arms, Iheanachor is now viewed by some evaluators as a “left tackle waiting to happen,” particularly due to his elite run-blocking abilities. As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, Philadelphia must decide whether to act early to ensure Johnson's legendary position remains in capable hands.