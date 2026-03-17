The Buffalo Bills have already made several big moves early in the 2026 offseason. Buffalo promoted Joe Brady to head coach and pulled off a big trade, landing wide receiver DJ Moore from Chicago. The Bills could be ready to go on another Super Bowl run in 2026 if they nail their first pick in the 2206 NFL Draft.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released an updated mock draft on Tuesday following the first week of NFL free agency. Kiper gave the Bills a much-needed upgrade at cornerback in Clemson's Avieon Terrell.

He explained that Buffalo needs to add depth at cornerback after losing multiple players, including Taron Johnson, this offseason.

“The Bills' tight salary cap led to some cornerback changes this offseason, with the team cutting Dane Jackson, trading Taron Johnson and letting Tre'Davious White hit free agency,” Kiper wrote. “They have Christian Benford and 2025 first-rounder Maxwell Hairston in place, but the depth is shallow. Terrell is great in man coverage, showing the ability to stick on receivers. He didn't come away with any interceptions last season, but he broke up nine passes.”

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Terrell is the younger brother of Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell. He would likely play a rotational role during his rookie season if drafted by the Bills.

Buffalo signed veteran C.J. Gardner-Johnson on March 12th, which should give the Bills a new starter at nickel cornerback. The Bills also upgraded at safety by adding Geno Stone from the Bengals.

The Bills could be an ideal landing spot for Terrell because he would not be forced to start in Week 1. Terrell could still play a big role during his rookie season, but he wouldn't be forced to prove himself right away.

Buffalo would be in excellent shape on defense if they did end up drafting Terrell in the first round.