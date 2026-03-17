Former New York Yankees star Jorge Posada served as an assistant hitting coach for Team Italy up until the ball club's elimination from the World Baseball Classic on Monday night, as Team Venezuela defeated them 4-2. Posada, a former catcher who spent his entire big league career with the Yankees, won four championships while playing alongside Derek Jeter. The two had a reunion on Monday, as Posada made an appearance on Fox Sports' MLB show, where Jeter serves as an analyst.

The Hall of Fame shortstop asked Posada if coaching in the WBC makes him ever want to manage in MLB someday.

“This is hard,” Posada said. “… I mean, the game is at 8:00, I have to be here at 1:30. We leave after everybody… I don't know. I'm never saying never, but it's hard. I don't think I can be a manager or coach, but you never know… It's just a lot of time at the field. Just prepping and looking at video, scouting. It takes a lot.”

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Team Italy had a tremendous WBC run. While they fell short of a championship, the team upset expectations to say the least. Posada played a role given his presence on the coaching staff.

Catchers often turn into good MLB managers. As Posada explained, however, coaching in the big leagues is a serious commitment. You spend a significant portion of the day at the field. You leave the ball park late at night.

The ex-Yankees star did not officially close the door on the idea. With that being said, he does not seem to have too much interest in coaching in MLB at the moment.