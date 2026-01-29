Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris offered a blunt assessment of Dalton Knecht’s reported trade request, sharing unfiltered comments about the young guard’s confidence, on-court limitations and strained standing with the franchise.

On the latest episode of The Morris Code, Morris addressed Knecht directly while recounting his first impressions and later interactions with the former first-round pick. The comments came as reports surfaced that Knecht has formally requested a trade from Los Angeles, a move the team is expected to accommodate.

“He’s arrogant as s—t. Like super arrogant. Super confident. His chest is wide as s—t at all times. And for a little bit he rubbed me wrong. I’m like this little n—–, you didn’t do nothing in the league. You got to tuck your chest in, you got to tone it down a little bit,” Morris said. “Then as I get to know him a little bit, we’re playing pick up. I’m busting his a– and s—t. He’s like, ‘Damn, you can still hoop G.’”

Morris said his perspective shifted after getting to know Knecht away from the court, including a conversation over dinner in which Knecht explained the mindset behind his demeanor.

“So long story short I got to meet him a little bit. And he told me over dinner why he’s like that,”

Morris said. “He’s like, ‘Bro, I’m a white basketball player. How else am I supposed to be? If I’m in here tucked in and trying to be the yes sir, that’s not going to work for me. I’ve got to have my chest out because I’m confident in my ability.’”

Rescinded Hornets trade lingers over Dalton Knecht’s second season with Lakers

Article Continues Below

While Morris credited Knecht’s offensive skill and confidence, he was equally direct about his shortcomings.

“Rightfully so, he can play. He can’t guard no f—-ing body,” Morris said. “That’s my younger, he can play. He deserves time, but he just can’t guard no f—–ing body.”

Morris joined the Lakers alongside Luka Dončić around the same period last season when

Knecht was traded to the Charlotte Hornets in a deal for Mark Williams that was ultimately rescinded. According to league observers, that sequence marked a turning point in Knecht’s relationship with the organization. After the trade fell apart, Knecht reportedly sensed he was no longer part of the Lakers’ long-term plans, creating an awkward dynamic that lingered into the following season.

Now in his second year with Los Angeles, Knecht’s role has diminished. The 24-year-old is averaging 4.8 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 44.2% from the field, 68.8% from the free-throw line and 32.3% from three-point range across 37 games, with one start and 12.4 minutes per contest. Those numbers represent a notable drop from his rookie season, when he averaged 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.1% overall and 37.6% from beyond the arc in 78 games.

According to Anthony Irwin of Offside, Knecht has requested a trade, and the Lakers are expected to grant it.

Los Angeles enters the latter portion of its eight-game road trip with a 28-18 record, sitting fifth in the Western Conference standings. The Lakers are coming off a 129-99 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and are scheduled to face the Washington Wizards (11-34) on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. ET on MNMT.